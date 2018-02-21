hollywood, hawthorne ave., apartment, elderly, woman, murder, homicide, investigation, highland
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A murder investigation is underway after the body of an 89-year-old woman was found in an apartment in the heart of Hollywood Wednesday.

LAPD officials say the discovery was made around 12:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Hawthorne Ave.

Detectives say the victim’s injuries are consistent with blunt force trauma.

A male suspect is in custody.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Lisa Sigell reports the suspect knew the victim but was not related to her.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name until next of kin is notified.

