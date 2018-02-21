LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Sexual harassment allegations have taken down another top executive — this time the chairman of Guess Inc.
The Los Angeles-based apparel maker says Paul Marciano will give up his day-to-day responsibilities until a sexual misconduct investigation is completed.
Supermodel Kate Upton called Marciano out in social media posts including the hashtag #metoo.
The model told Time magazine Marciano forcibly grabbed her breasts during a Guess photo shoot nearly eight years ago and that he would show up at hotels she was staying at and text her inappropriate comments. She was 18 years old at the time, and a photographer corroborated the details of her allegations.
Marciano – an executive chairman of the company’s board, it’s chief creative officer — denies the allegations.
Guess says Marciano, who co-founded the brand with his brother in 1981 and owns a 17 percent stake in the company, will not be paid while he steps aside.