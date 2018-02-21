TUSTIN (CBSLA) — In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people lost their lives, one local father is taking a unique stand on automatic weapons and hopes the message resonates throughout the country.

Rodd Mann is a church-going, registered Republican who owns two handguns. He bought AR-15 parts to build the gun with his son but recently had a change of heart.

“We listen to the press conferences, and we hear the same words. It’s always, ‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the grieving,'” Mann told CBS2 News.

“I’m not anti-gun, not at all,” Mann said. After the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School last week, however, Mann said, “It just hit me like a ton of bricks, and I thought, ‘What can I do?'”

Mann said he thought about selling the gun back to a dealer but decided otherwise, saying he “couldn’t guarantee that it couldn’t get into the hands of another evil maniac.”

Instead, Mann drove to drove the Tustin Police Department and turned in his AR-15 parts, which were worth over $1,000.

“I said, ‘I’ve just had enough, and I want to take a stand,'” recalled Mann.

The officer said the rifle parts would be destroyed.

Mann wrote an article about his experience on LinkedIn titled “Why I Surrendered My AR-15 Today,” which has been read by over 40,000 people.

“When you get something this particularly horrific, hopefully your heart’s not too hard where you don’t finally wake up and say, ‘Enough is enough. Let’s do something.'”

Mann said he mostly received negative comments on his article, though he said he’d do it all again.