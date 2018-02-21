(credit: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)

If you are looking to keep things east of the 605 this weekend, there are plenty of things happening in Orange County to make for a worthwhile time. From a bit of the theatre to an 8k run to good old fashioned rock show, there is no shortage of interesting options.

Friday, February 23

Wild Child

House of Blues, Anaheim

There are few tribute bands that can capture the spirit of the original artist the way while child does for Jim Morrison and the doors. Touring the country as one of the premier classic rock tribute packs, wild child Will take to the stage Friday night at House of blues Anaheim for a comprehensive set of all the essentials from RMN Zürich, Robby Krieger, and of course Jim Morrison.

Luzia

Cirque du Soleil

OC Fair & Events Center, Costa Mesa

The latest production from Cirque du Soleil is a vibrant celebration of the color for culture and tradition of Mexico. A fluid combination of acrobatics and choreographed storytelling, Luzia is another brilliant example of the artistry that is synonymous with anything Cirque du Soleil.

Saturday, February 24



Dublin Irish Dancing Stepping Out

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

Elite level Irish dancers will step into the spotlight this weekend to showcase the Celtic tradition of step dancing. Backed by a traditional Irish band, these dancers are among the best in the world. Experience a cultural happening while enjoying an entertaining evening.

Monster Jam

Angels Stadium, Anaheim

The final seven California stop for the Monster Jam tour hits Angel Stadium this Saturday. This will be the last time for the year fans will get to see their favorite monster trucks showing through the sky and crashing down on cars while competing for position atop the leader board.

See The Harlem Globetrotters

Honda Center, Anaheim

Fans will get one more chance to see the greatest show on hardwood as the Harlem Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals at Honda Center this Saturday. A timeless combination of comedy and athleticism, there really is no other show like it.



Sunday, February 25



Huntington Beach Film Festival

Huntington Beach Library Theater, Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach film Festival will showcase over 44 films from 20 different countries in the span of three days. The film pool also includes eight entries from Huntington Beach locals. Encouraging diversity and the spirit of independent cinema, this is the 13th year the festival has continued to grow in Surf City.

Brea 8k Classic

Brea Mall, Brea

Boasting a course that is certified by the United States association of track and field, the 8K run through Brea is both a great physical challenge and a great way to explore one of the area’s more charming neighborhoods. The finish line for participants and spectators alike will feature food from the city’s best restaurants to further showcase all things Brea.

Sister Act: The Musical

Curtis Theatre, Brea

Based on the 1992 film about a Reno lounge singer that goes into witness protection as a nun, the stage adaptation features music from Tony-award winner Alan Menken. The musical production wraps it’s run at The Curtis this weekend.