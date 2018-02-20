LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles woman will serve probation after she plead no contest to practicing dentistry without a license from the living room of her home, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Clara Medina, 58, entered a plea of no contest to one count of battery likely to produce serious bodily injury after at least one woman was allegedly hospitalized due to injuries she sustained undergoing a procedure at Medina’s Pico-Union home, according to the City Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors say the uninsured victim made an appointment in March 2017 to see Medina in her home for a toothache after being referred by co-workers who had previously seen her for other dental work.
After Medina allegedly attempted to perform a root canal on the victim on a living room lounge chair while using various needles, prosecutors say the victim had to be hospitalized and may have permanent nerve damage as a result.
“It’s outrageous for someone with no licensee or formal training to subject a patient to a root canal-a procedure we allege sent a victim to the hospital,” said City Attorney Mike Feuer. “Unlicensed dentists and doctors prey upon people who can’t afford insurance or licensed practitioners, putting their victims in great peril.”
Medina was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days of county jail or 20 days of community labor. She was also ordered to stay 100 yards from the victim and pay full restitution, according to prosecutors.