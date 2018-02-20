LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) — A man was found stabbed to death early Tuesday after he was robbed in Lakewood, authorities said.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Del Amo Boulevard and Violeta Avenue on a “check the vicinity” call at about 1:18 a.m. They found a woman and a man, who had been stabbed at least once in the torso.
Jesus Nunez, 38, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office. The woman, his girlfriend, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Detectives say the couple was walking along Del Amo Boulevard when a car pulled up alongside them. Three people – a man and two women – got out and assaulted the two victims and took personal items from them.
They got away in the dark-colored sedan and were last seen going southbound on Violeta.
No more information on the suspects was available, and there was no description available on the personal items that were taken during the robbery.
No weapon was found.
Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)