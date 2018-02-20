LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County Race for the Cure only three weeks away, sponsors and survivors joined the CBS2/KCAL9 team Tuesday for a kickoff event.
“With what this organization has done and the way they’ve raised awareness about women getting treatment, getting tested and helping reduce the death rate by 38 percent,” said CBS2/KCAL9 President and General Manager Steve Mauldin, “that’s pretty incredible.”
The event is based on a foundation of support and aims to raise money for breast cancer screenings, treatments and research.
Celebrity Ambassador Samantha Harris, who will be leading the event’s Celebration of Life Parade, was also at Tuesday’s event.
“I can’t wait for the race this year,” said Harris. “When I’m at this race, the people, the warmth, the love and the support feels so good.”
More than 6,000 people are expected to attend this year’s race on March 10 at Dodger Stadium.
