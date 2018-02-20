HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a pursuit that ended with multiple injuries Tuesday night, when the vehicle flipped outside a Norm’s Restaurant, barely missing the building.
Police were in pursuit of a robbery suspect when the vehicle involved, a dark grey Infiniti, crashed at Malabar St. and Slauson Ave., flipping just feet away from the window.
On the other side of the pane, tables and chairs typically filled with patrons sat empty.
Three were injured in the incident. Their conditions were not immediately known.
The suspect, described as a Hispanic male, bailed from the scene on foot.