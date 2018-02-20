EAST LA (CBSLA) — Police were pursuing a stolen pick-up truck through the streets of East Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
The vehicle was traveling at high rates of speeds and making dangerous turns, hitting a taxi.
At one point the driver took the truck onto a sidewalk.
At another point the driver took the truck on the Metro Gold Line light rail tracks into a train tunnel.
The pursuit appeared to have ended at the underground Gold Line light rail Mariachi Plaza station.
The suspect abandoned the vehicle at the light rail stop and fled on foot. He was later apprehended by police.
