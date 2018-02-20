WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dion Phaneuf scored on the power play for his third goal in four games with Los Angeles, helping the Kings cap a seven-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Alec Martinez also scored on the power play, Dustin Brown’s goal late in the third period stood as the winner and Torrey Mitchell had the other goal for the Kings. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots to win his fifth straight start.

Anze Kopitar picked up an assist on Brown’s goal, giving him his 800th NHL point in his 900th career game.

Patrik Laine scored on the power play with 49 seconds left to trim the deficit for Winnipeg. Blake Wheeler and Dustin Byfuglien had the other Jets goals, and Laine added an assist.

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the Jets, who completed a 6-3-1 homestand.

It was the third consecutive win for the Kings, who were coming off a 3-1 victory at Chicago the night before and went 4-3 on their trip.

The Jets went on an early two-man advantage and made it count when Wheeler fired a high shot over Kuemper’s glove at 5:46 of the first period.

Wheeler also had an assist in running his point streak to six games, with three goals and eight assists during that span. He has 14 points in his last 10 games.

The Kings started off the second period on a high note with their own power-play goal. Martinez’s point shot went through traffic for his sixth of the season at 1:49.

Phaneuf then added his sixth goal of the season — and third since being traded to the Kings from Ottawa last week — at 17:05 with Jets forward Nic Petan in the penalty box for slashing.

Byfuglien’s fourth goal of the season tied it 2-all with 65 seconds left in the second.

Los Angeles took a 3-2 lead when Mitchell scored his second goal in two games by picking up a bouncing puck in front of Winnipeg’s crease and finding some open net at 6:17.

Byfuglien took a high-sticking penalty with 6:14 left in the third, and Brown scored eight seconds after it expired. Kopitar’s assist gave him 19 points in his last 16 games (seven goals, 12 assists).

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Jets: Begin a two-game road trip Friday in St. Louis.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)