LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The federal government is suing to force the makers of a popular jogging stroller to stop selling the product, which they say poses a risk of injury to both children and adults.
At least 200 complaints have been filed with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission since 2012 about Britax’s B.O.B. stroller.
The agency says they have received repeated complaints that the front wheel can detach from the stroller, sending the front fork digging into the ground and causing it to stop abruptly and tip over.
Over the years, children have suffered concussions and injuries to the face that required stitches and dental injuries, while adults have broken bones and torn ligaments due to the wheels detaching themselves from the stroller, according to the CPSC. At least 50 children and 47 adults have been injured since January 2012.
The three-wheeled B.O.B. strollers include models known as Ironman, Revolution, and Sport Utility Stroller, or SUS.
CPSC’s complaint seeks to force Britax to halt sales and offer to repair or replace the stroller, which retails from $300 to $400.