WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Gusty wind took scaffolding down from a high-rise building under a construction, sending metal poles and wood beams into three apartments next door.
The downed scaffolding was reported at about 4:30 a.m. at 8277 West Fountain Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.
The scaffolding was “improperly” secured with tarp, which was caught by the wind, according to fire officials. The collapsing scaffolding sent metal poles and wooden beams into ceilings of the three units of the 10-unit apartment building next door.
At least two residents were home at the time, but no injuries were reported.
“Everybody was fine, it was just a little scary,” neighbor Michelle Alexander said.
Fountain Avenue was closed briefly to allow crews to work on the two buildings.
