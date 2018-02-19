PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Loved ones are mourning a women killed Sunday when a teenage carjacking suspect slammed into her at the end of a pursuit.

Christine Newells, 37, was a newlywed; she married to her husband, Matthew, just nine days ago, according to her cousin, LaVoya Patrick.

The couple was with their children, driving in Palmdale, when deputies say a teenage girl in a stolen white car, running from an officer, ran a red light, slammed into the Newells’ SUV and killed Christine.

“She was beautiful. She was sweet. She was caring. She was a wonderful mother and took care of her boys very well,” Patrick said.

Investigators tell CBS2/KCAL9 the pursuit lasted just a few seconds. Patrick says it wasn’t necessary.

“Because of the actions, innocent people are hurt and gone,” she said.

Video taken at the scene shows rescuers working on the teenage carjacking suspect as another team pulled Christine’s family from her SUV, including Christine and Matthew’s baby, named MJ, who was airlifted to a hospital.

“My cousin is up there without his wife now. This is not something that you can just be OK from. It takes a long time to get over this. Look at the kids that are now without a mother. This is all her fault,” Patrick said.

Christine’s family was taken to the hospital. Her teenage son is in critical condition.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Charges are pending.