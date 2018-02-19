HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 people dead, parents, students and teachers in the Southland have taken to the streets, demanding legislators do something to curb the violence and calling on the National Rifle Association to take responsibility for what protesters see as the powerful lobby’s role in these continued mass school shootings throughout the country.

Several hundred Orange County residents were out at Monday’s “Gun Sense” rally near Huntington Beach High School chanting “Do your job!”

They held signs in a unified show of support for the victims of gun violence and demanded more sensible gun laws, which include a ban on assault weapons.

“Too many kids are getting killed, so I feel sad,” City of Orange resident Martin Graffman told CBS2 News.

Substitute teacher Leslie Golson said,”I’m beginning to feel that we should start to ask for combat pay,” adding that educators like her are not equipped to deal with students who face tough lives back at home.

“I’m terrified for her to go to kindergarten,” said Santa Ana parent Beth Jackson-Prado. “I’m terrified to take her to the movies or the park or the grocery store. There’s no place that’s safe anymore, and our public schools should be the safest,” she added.

CBS2’s request to the NRA for comment was not returned.

Students from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where last week Nikolas Cruz fatally opened fire on students and teachers, have announced their participation in the National School Walkout scheduled for March 14 and the March For Our Lives on March 24.