gettyimages 920364878 5.9 Quake Hits Southern Mexico, Days After More Powerful One

Residents stand out in the street following a 5.9 magnitude quake in Mexico City early on February 19, 2018.
(PHOTO: PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has struck the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, days after a more powerful temblor hit the same area.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck just before 0700 GMT Monday, was about 20 miles northeast of the town of Santa Catarina Mechoacan. It had a depth of 130 feet.

On Friday, Mexico escaped major destruction from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that jolted southern and central parts of the country, though 13 people were killed in the crash of a helicopter sent to assess the damage. The epicenter of that quake wasn’t far from the latest one.

