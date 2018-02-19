Filed Under:Drunk Driver, Fatal Crash, Palmdale

PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A suspected drunk driver faces charges Monday after police say he fatally struck a 16-year-old girl crossing a Palmdale Street.

The crash happened at about 9:39 p.m. on 47th St. East north of Avenue S, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl, was reportedly crossing the wide, five-lane street outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a driver in a Nissan Altima.

She was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:14 p.m. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the Altima was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

