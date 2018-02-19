COLTON (CBSLA) — A night out partying with friends ended in tragedy for a Colton woman.
Krystal Ramirez was struck by a bullet during a bar fight and later died from her injuries.
Marie Olvera is now going through boxes of photos of her daughter. The last photo she took with her was Saturday afternoon.
“We came from a baby shower, we were all laughing, having a good time,” she remembered.
Olvera had no idea just hours later, her daughter, a 31-year-old substitute teacher, would be shot inside the Linko’s cocktail lounge in Colton.
“She went for a birthday party. She said, ‘I’m just going to go for a little. I’ll be back.’ And she never came back,” her mother said.
Ramirez’s 10-year-old daughter, Adelina, has autism. Her family says she doesn’t seem to understand what’s happened.
“She looks around for her mom. And it’s just sad, because that person took her mom away,” Ramirez said.
The Olveras don’t know what happened inside the bar. Some people told them a gun when off when two men were fighting and Krystal was hit accidentally. But they’re not sure if that’s true, because Krystal had three gunshot wounds.
“She didn’t deserve it, she didn’t,” her mother said. “And I don’t know how to say goodbye to her, because I can’t. I can’t say it, I’m not ready for that.”