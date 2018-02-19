Family Mourns Mother Killed In Pursuit Days After Wedding Deputies say a teenage girl in a stolen white car, running from an officer, ran a red light, slammed into the Newells' SUV and killed Christine.

Customers Shocked By Rape Allegations Against Seal Beach ChefDarryl Lee Matanane was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman after the victim told police that she couldn't remember how she got to an unfamiliar apartment after the suspect served her a glass of wine in the restaurant where he works.