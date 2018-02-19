BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — A recent drop in temperatures has led to snowfall in the Big Bear Lake area and has given skiers, snowboarders and snow-lovers alike something to smile about.
Snow Summit says it got about an inch of snow overnight. Though not much, the 24 degree temperatures are a good sign for the resort.
The chilly weather will allow the resort to manufacture plenty of snow for about half the runs, giving skiers and snowboarders about a 30 inch base.
SoCal residents decided to make the trip to the mountains for Presidents Day celebrations, many of which were hoping for freshly fallen snow.
“It was awesome, it was great,” said one skier to CBS2’s Randy Paige. “Not really crowded and snow to boot. It was good, we had a good time.”
More snow is expected to fall at the resort throughout the week.