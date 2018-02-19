OC Parents, Teachers Demand Tougher Gun Laws, NRA Response At 'Gun Sense' Rally Several hundred Orange County residents were out at the "Gun Sense" rally near Huntington Beach High School chanting "Do your job!"

Big Bear Visitors Given Something To Smile About With SnowfallSnow Summit says it got about an inch of snow overnight. Though not much, the 24 degree temperatures will allow the resort to manufacture plenty of snow for about half the runs.