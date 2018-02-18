REDLANDS (CBSLA) — The man wanted in connection with last week’s fatal shooting of Kacey McKinney of Redlands has been found dead in an apparent suicide, police said Sunday.
Bradley Thomas Woss, 33, of Riverside was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, at Indian Hills Golf Club in Mira Loma.
Woss was being sought in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Kacey Renee McKinney.
RELATED STORY: Friends Remember Mom Whose Ex Fatally Shot Her — And Aimed At Her New Beau, Son
McKinney of Redlands had been shot on Feb. 13, at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Barton Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
McKinney’s new boyfriend suffered minor injuries when he jumped from a second-floor balcony.
Anyone with additional information on this case was asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681, ext. 1.