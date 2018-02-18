LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local ride-hailing driver from the Westlake District appears to have vanished without a trace.
Friends and family have not heard or seen Joshua Thiede for nearly a week.
The 29 –year-old was last seen on Wilshire Boulevard just north of the 110 Freeway in the area where he resides last Monday.
Originally from Ohio, Thiede moved to Los Angeles to start a business and had been driving for Uber and Lyft to help make ends meet.
Thiede’s mother says his last phone call was to 911 last Monday around 11 a.m., but the call disconnected before a dispatcher picked up.
No one has heard from Thiede since and all of his social media accounts have been deleted.
Friends and family are hoping that someone has seen him.
“We’re really getting concerned now,” said Kevin Young, a friend. “It’s almost a week now tomorrow that he’s been missing and there are so many pieces to the puzzle that just don’t make sense.”
Authorities said Thiede’s 2014 black Nissan Altima is also missing. The vehicle has the California license plate of 7CSD450.