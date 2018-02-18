LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As “Black Panther” hit theaters, internet trolls were spreading fake reports that they were attacked at screenings because they’re white.
The posts that surfaced included borrowed images of battered individuals.
“It’s America. It’s unfortunately a reflection of the racism that exists in our country,” said Shannon McFadden, a moviegoer. “But, I would say that this is probably a select few people.”
“I think that’s terrible,” said Michael McClain, another moviegoer. “Why would they go for saying this one movie, this one movie that has people of color in it, these trolls are saying they’re being attacked?”
That was the reaction of moviegoers in Burbank on Saturday night.
It’s not clear who is behind the hoaxes and many of the accounts have since been suspended.
“I know that it will still be really successful despite this garbage,” McFaden added.
The Marvel film from the Walt Disney Co. has already shattered records, grossing $192 million in ticket sales in North America this weekend.