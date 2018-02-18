LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Bundle up, LA!
The coldest system the region has experienced this season will be moving into Southern California this week.
Craig Herrera, a meteorologist for CBS Los Angeles, said temperatures Sunday evening will drop about 10 degrees.
By Monday night, snow levels will potentially fall as low as 1500 feet, bringing temperatures into the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday night for about 6 hours.
A chance of snow showers was possible Sunday evening to Monday night with snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches likely for LA and Ventura mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Herrera says freeze watches and warnings will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.