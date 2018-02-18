(credit: Healthy Junk)

When you’re a vegetarian (of you’re eating with one), it can be difficult to find a place to eat. If that weren’t enough, it’s also difficult to find a restaurant with good options that go beyond a veggie burger. If you’re looking for places where you don’t have to settle for limited vegetarian options, try these places.

2930 Bristol St.Costa Mesa, CA 92626(714) 549-2584

Seabirds started as a food truck, and it’s a good thing for everyone that it grew to the point that it needed a fixed location at The Lab. In addition to favorites like Brussels sprouts and beet salad, you’ll also find a variety of vegetarian tacos here, some of which include jackfruit as a substitute for meat. Seabirds also includes a lot of options that are gluten-free, so it’s a good place to visit with your friends who are particular about their diet.

201 Center St. PromenadeAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 772-JUNK

You might think that eating vegetarian (even for just one meal) requires you to forgo some of your favorite comfort foods. At Healthy Junk, you’ll find that assumption is incorrect. This place has burgers and tacos made with meat substitutes that taste just as good as the real thing. You’ll also find bowls here – including teriyaki and curry. A variety of salads are on the menu as well as fresh juices and smoothies. Whether you’re a vegetarian or you just want a clean meal, this is a good place to visit.

1000 Bristol St. N.Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 471-4118

If you’re looking for a great way to start your day, Vibe is a good option. You’ll find plenty of breakfast options like the breakfast bowl with cauliflower scramble, black beans, and pico de gallo. You’ll also find classic options like a bagel and cream cheese. Breakfast is served until 11. You’ll also find good lunches here with a variety of bowls and a couple different burgers. Aside from the food, Vibe offers fresh juices and smoothies and even smoothie bowls.

642 W. Chapman Ave.Orange, CA 92868(714) 771-8556

Mead’s is a great place to go for people who love breakfast, which is served all day. The menu boasts breakfast sandwiches and stuffed burritos that require a knife and fork. Any of the menu items can be made vegan by substituting scrambled tofu for eggs. You’ll find plenty of good lunch options here too from sandwiches to wraps and flatbread pizzas. With 24-oz. smoothies, this cafe offers everything you could want to help you eat healthy.

2222 Michelson DriveIrvine, CA 92612(949) 932-0420

Butterleaf is a plant-based restaurant where you can find your favorite comfort foods. The burger is made with black beans and quinoa, then topped with avocado, kimchi mayonnaise, and banana ketchup. The menu is pretty limited with burritos, tacos, and bowls made with seasonal ingredients, but all the menu items are tasty. Parking is limited at Trade Food Hall, where this is located. If you can share a ride or walk there. you’re probably better off.

