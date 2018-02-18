(Credit: Alex J. Berliner / ©ABImages)

New exhibit openings, cooking classes, musical and dance performances, and even National Margarita Day are all part of a week packed with must-do activities.

Monday, February 19



25th Annual President’s Day Celebration

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, Simi Valley

www.reaganfoundation.org Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, Simi Valley Spend your President’s Day with a few Founding Fathers at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library with a family-friendly celebration that includes crafts, musical entertainment, storytelling, and presidential look-alikes. Regular museum admission rates apply, but the event is free, with all-American food available for purchase. Ooey Gooey Weekend

Kidspace Children’s Museum, Pasadena

www.kidspacemuseum.org Most kids have today off, so pack up the family and head to Kidspace Children’s Museum where they’re encouraging you to get gooey with a day of sensory play. Kids can create scat sculptures while learning how to use it to help identify what animals eat, make slimy finger-painted masterpieces, and take part in a trivia challenge.

Tuesday, February 20



Art of Motion Picture Costume Design Exhibition

FIDM Museum, Downtown L.A.

fidmmuseum.org FIDM Museum, Downtown L.A.fidmmuseum.org Pieces from all five Academy Award nominees for Costume Design are now on display at the FIDM Museum, including wardrobe from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Shape of Water,” and “Phantom Thread.” The exhibit features over 125 outstanding costume designs from more than 25 films from last year and is free to the public. “Black Panther”

The El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood

elcapitantheatre.com The highly anticipated Marvel film “Black Panther” is now playing, and the El Capitan is the best place in town to see it. Not only does the iconic theater show each film in Dolby Vision Laser Projection with Dolby Atmos Sound Technology, but it also houses a Costume Exhibit with wardrobe from the film worn by Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker and more.

Wednesday, February 21





Take a Cooking Class at Eataly

Eataly, Century City

www.eataly.com Eataly, Century City Foodie wonderland Eataly is now hosting a Guest Chef series at its La Scuola (school), tonight welcoming Piero Selvaggio of Santa Monica’s Valentino. He’ll lead students through a cooking demonstration and talk about Sicily’s food and wine heritage, and the art of hospitality in Italian culture. Attendees will enjoy a multi-course meal of traditional dishes paired with wine. Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s “In Focus”

The Huntington Library, San Marino

www.laco.org The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s newest chamber music series sets up shop at the beautiful Huntington Library for the first time today, performing works for flute, horn, and string by Mozart and Brahms. LACO is ranked among the world’s top musical ensembles and is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary season with the “In Focus” series highlighting remarkable chamber works by these two classic greats.

Thursday, February 22



Celebrate National Margarita Day

Various Locations Various Locations The margarita is the most common tequila-based cocktail served in the U.S., and several spots around the city are ready to help you imbibe with specials and their takes on the cocktail. From Mi Corazon in Silverlake, to Madre in Torrance, to the newly opened Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal Citywalk, many eateries now include an extensive beverage program offering more tequilas and mezcals than you can count, giving you the option to really customize your favorite marg. For more ways to quench your thirst, check out our Best Margaritas in Los Angeles for National Margarita Day. Passing the Torch – From Selma to Today

Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles

www.skirball.org Three pivotal figures of the 1960s civil rights movement will discuss how the Selma to Montgomery march and other key moments led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1964. Selma’s first African American mayor Jessie Kornberg will moderate the discussion with former UN Ambassador Andrew Young, Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr., and Dr. Clarence B. Jones as they reflect and consider ways to transform unjust policy today.

Friday, February 23



“Wolfgang Puck’s Traveling Night Market” Chinese New Year Celebration

Nest at WP24, Downtown L.A.

www.ritzcarlton.com Nest at WP24, Downtown L.A. The Chinese New Year is in full swing, and Wolfgang Puck isn’t missing the chance to serve up traditional Chinese delicacies and cocktails at a special celebration tonight. In addition to seven live cooking stations, a Chinese Tea Ceremony will take place, as will custom drawings of Chinese calligraphy, and a traditional Dragon Dance, all atop the Ritz Carlton in downtown. The Urban Chuck Wagon: 100 Years of Food Truck Fare

Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park

www.theautry.org L.A. has one of the best food truck scenes around, but did you know the phenomenon was inspired by horse-drawn, chuck wagons of the 1880s? Come hear from chefs and food historians how the historic flavors of the first food trucks in L.A. came to be, while sampling plates from multiple food stations, as well as craft cocktails, beer, and wine.

Saturday, February 24



Impro Theatre’s “Chekhov UnScripted”

The Broad Stage, Santa Monica

www.thebroadstage.org The Broad Stage, Santa Monica Masters of the “yes, and,” L.A.’s own Impro Theatre is completely improvising full-length plays this weekend in the style of the great Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov. Each performance starts with an audience suggestion and features characters dreaming of a different life while dealing with the catastrophe and comedy of this one. “The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk” Opening Night

The Wallis, Beverly Hills

www.thewallis.org After selling out London’s Globe Theatre, “The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk” makes it’s opening night debut at The Wallis. Tracing the lives of artist Marc Chagall and wife Bella, the show follows one of the most romantic marriages of the 20th century as it navigates the devastation of war, revolution, and each other. Directed by Emma Rice, the production features visuals of Chagall’s paintings with the music and dance of Russian-Jewish tradition. For the Record: Shoshana Bean Album Release Concert

Ace Theater, Downtown L.A.

www.acehotel.com Broadway vet Shoshana Bean is celebrating the release of her fourth studio album tonight with a party that includes a few recognizable faces. Along with Bean and her 18 piece big band performing standards and modern favorites, actress Chrissy Metz (“This is Us”) and Lea DeLaria (“Orange is the New Black”) will be belting out a few hits as well. The show is part of the For the Record series, bringing stars and newly discovered talent from stage and screen together for a night of live entertainment.

Sunday, February 25



Harlem Globetrotters “Amazing Feats of Basketball 2018 World Tour”

STAPLES Center, Downtown L.A.

www.harlemglobetrotters.com STAPLES Center, Downtown L.A. The one-and-only Harlem Globetrotters are back in SoCal to delight kids of all ages with their basketball-meets-theater approach to the game. Audience members can expect to be entertained by the team’s incredible ball handling skills (they hold 17 Guinness World Records!), comedy antics, and non-stop fan interaction, including a post-game autograph session. Dublin Irish Dance Presents “Stepping Out”

The Soraya, Northridge

valleyperformingartscenter.org World champion Irish step-dancers, along with an eight-member traditional Irish band and vocalist, are set to light up the stage tonight with a high-energy performance of sights and sounds. Toe-tap your way through the Celtic cultural experience, as dancers use traditional steps to favorite Irish melodies played on Celtic instruments. The Art of the Movie Poster: A Conversation with Mike Kaplan and Kenneth Turan

LACMA, Miracle Mile

www.lacma.org On the heels of yesterday’s opening of the new exhibition “The Art of the Movie Poster: Highlights from the Mike Kaplan Collection,” designer, art director, and producer Mike Kaplan himself will be on hand for a discussion about the historical significance of film posters from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Learn about their impact as a significant art form in both the U.S. as well as other countries around the world.

Article by Kellie Fell