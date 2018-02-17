(credit: shutterstock)

The weather is heating up Summer is quickly approaching, and time to show the world what has been hiding under those jeans and oversized sweaters all winter. There is no need to feel insecure on the beach in your itsy-bitsy yellow polka-dot bikini, when designers are creating swimwear styles that flatter every woman’s luscious curves. Grab your towels, sunglasses and flip-flops and be prepared to make a fashion statement on the beach this year.



Swim Spot

259 Newport Center Dr

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 706-2996

www.swimspot.com 259 Newport Center DrNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 706-2996 Shop top brands at Swim Spot, including Athena, Frankies, Ella Moss, Beach Riot, Kopari, NEXT, Splendid, Reef Escape, LUXE by Lisa Vogel, and many others. The store offers two piece sets with prints, or in solids, or opt for a one piece swimsuit by brands like Reef, Splendid, NEXT, Athena and others. The store offers so many options that you’ll likely want to pick more than just one to take home! Swim Spot also offers apprael for the beach, including oversized sweatshirts for when you get a little chilly, as well as coverups, jumpsuits and rompers, dresses, and more. Towels, hats, skin care , clutches, sandals and more help make this the perfect place to complete your entire outfit for the beach!



Merrilee’s Swimwear

790 S Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 497-6743

www.merrilees.com 790 S Coast HwyLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 497-6743 It’s only fitting that this swimwear shop has locations in Laguna Beach and Huntington Beach. Find everything from print bikini bottoms and tops, to solid and/or print one-pieces, cover ups in a variety of colors and prints, beach blankets, towels, as well as swim accessories! The store will even help you shop by color. If you’re the type that loves a fun print, you’re in luck! Merrilee’s offers tons of options with a great fit.



BeachCandy Swimwear

3176 Pullman St

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(855) 519-9509

wwww.beachcandyswimwear.com 3176 Pullman StCosta Mesa, CA 92626(855) 519-9509 For those looking for top quality beachwear, BeachCandy Swimwear offers every type of option you could ever wish for. With a focus and expertise to support all sizes, this shop has the knowledge and experience to help you find the perfect look and fit. Shop tops, bottoms, one piece bikinis, cover ups, bridal swimwear as well as accessories like sandals, totes, fun earrings to wear on the beach and more!



Chynna Dolls Swimwear

18502 Beach Blvd

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 375-0116

www.chynnadolls.com 18502 Beach BlvdHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 375-0116 Find your perfect exotic beach look at Chynnadolls. The store, with locations in Anaheim and Huntington Beach offers all types of bikinis and swimwear options, as well as cover ups, high waist swimsuits and boyshort bikinis, lace bikinis, mix/match solid bikinis, one piece bikinis, reversible bikinis, bikinis with fun prints, sequin bikini and so much more!