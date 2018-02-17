ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored in the 11th round of a shootout and John Gibson stopped seven straight shots in the Anaheim Ducks’ 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

After the teams combined for 13 straight misses, Ritchie beat Devan Dubnyk.

Ryan Getzlaff and Ondrej Kase also scored in the shootout after Kase and Corey Perry scored in regulation. Gibson made 36 saves through overtime to help the Ducks, 4-1-1 in their past six, move into a tie with the Wild for the second wild-card slot in the Western Conference.

Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker scored in regulation for Minnesota, Nino Niederreiter and Zach Parise connected in the shootout, and Dubnyk made 28 saves. The Wild are 9-3-3 in their past 15.

Anaheim won for the third time in 22 games when trailing after two periods. Kase tied it at 2 at 6:12 of the third, stopping a point shot from Hampus Lindholm, shifting the puck to his forehand and tucking it past Dubnyk. Kase has five goals in seven games.

Perry and Koivu scored in the first, and Zucker gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with his career-high 23rd goal midway through the second, tipping in a shot from Nate Prosser. Initially waved off for being touched by a high stick, it was deemed a good goal after the four officials conferred near the penalty box.

Minnesota ended a five-game homestand 2-1-2 and is 20-5-6 at Xcel Energy Center, including points in 14 of its last 15. However, Minnesota is 11-15-1 away from home. The Wild will play 14 of their final 24 games on the road, including the next three games in and near New York City.

