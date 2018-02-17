LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Enjoy the warm Saturday because it is about to get cold across the Southland.
Sunday we will cool 8 to 10 degrees by the afternoon. The cold air will settle over Southern California through Wednesday.
Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s so this should be the coldest snap we’ve had this year.
The mountains could see snow levels falling as low as 1,500 feet on Monday.
Low elevation mountain roadways that could be impacted by snow showers, icy roads, and strong winds include Interstate 5 near the Grapevine, Highway 14 through Soledad Canyon, and Highway 33 above Ojai. With such low snow levels, there is also slight chance of snow showers on Monday across the San Luis Obispo county Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, foothills of the Central Coast (including the Cuesta Pass), Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and the foothills in the Los Angeles and Ventura county valleys.
