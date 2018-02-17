SILVER LAKE (CBSLA/AP) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was reported early Friday near near Silver Lake community in Eastside Los Angeles.
The earthquake struck at 2:16 a.m., about 0.6 miles southeast of Silver Lake, the United States Geological Survey said.
It was 6.2 kilometers in depth. As of 8:50 a.m., more than 1,347 people had reported the quake to the USGS on the Did You Feel It website. Light shaking was reported as far as Burbank and Glendale, and weak shaking in Santa Monica and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
No damage was reported.
The earthquake came after a 7.2 magnitude quake struck south and central Mexico on Friday, causing residents to flee buildings in the country’s capital of Mexico City.
The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s preliminary magnitude at 7.2, and said its epicenter was 33 miles northeast of Pinotepa in Oaxaca state.
In September, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico, leaving 369 people dead across the region.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)