HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A 39-year-old man with an extensive criminal background has been arrested on allegations he shot and killed a maintenance worker during a burglary at a Hollywood apartment complex earlier this week.
Gregory Baranovsky was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by FBI agents and Los Angeles police near the 3000 block of Temple Street, Los Angeles police said. He is facing murder charges in the killing of 26-year-old Yuvini Cortez.
At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Cortez was shot and killed while doing maintenance at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Argyle Avenue. Baranovsky entered the complex, shot Cortez once in the torso and then fled, police said. Cortez died at the scene.
Baranovsky has been arrested numerous times over the past two years, according to jail records:
In April 2016, he was arrested by Los Angeles police on forgery charges and eventually sentenced to 270 days of probation. In September 2016, he was arrested by Glendale police on false impersonation charges, but released due to a lack of evidence. In November of that same year, he was again arrested by Los Angeles Metro police for false impersonation, but the case was rejected by prosecutors. In July of 2017, he was arrested on fraud charges and a probation violations.
The details of each case were not confirmed.
Baranovsky is being held without bail. The case will go to the L.A. County district attorney’s office Monday.