NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – Police responded to Cal State University, Northridge Friday afternoon after a suspicious video was posted to social media of a gun.

At 12:26 p.m., Los Angeles police responded to the 18100 block of Nordhoff Street on a report of a video of a possible person with a gun on campus.

According to The Sundial, CSUN’s campus newspaper, the video was posted to Snapchat.

“CSUN officials are aware of a social media post of a video that appears to show a gun on campus,” the school wrote on its Twitter account. “Campus Police are investigating the situation. Information will be shared with the campus community when available.”

Police told CBS2 that no further details were confirmed and there were no evacuations issued. The campus was open and classes were operating normally.

Anyone with information was asked call the CSUN Department of Police Services at 818-677-2111.

