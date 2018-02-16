GARDENA (CBSLA) — A woman’s body was found naked in a gutter in front of a motorhome, and police say the motorhome’s owner has confessed to her murder.
A woman walking by discovered the body at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 14300 block of South Main Street, just south of Rosecrans Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Tina Schrader said.
The woman, in her 60s, was found lying face down in the gutter, naked and responsive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The body was found in front of an RV parked along the curb. Deputies said the RV’s occupant, a 55-year-old man, told them the woman had been with him before she died and that he had put her body in the gutter where it was found.
Investigators say the motorhome’s owner has confessed to murdering the woman, who he claims was a prostitute, and is now being booked on suspicion of murder.
Sheriff’s officials have not said how the woman may have died. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, and her name was withheld pending notification of her relatives.
