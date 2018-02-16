(Credit: ECO Station)

Trying to figure out the weekend plans with the kids in mind can be overwhelming. Here are a few healthy options to ensure you have fun and so do the kids.

Friday, February 16



Universal Lunar New Year Celebration

Universal Studio Hollywood

Universal City

universalstudioshollywood.com Universal Studio HollywoodUniversal City Po and the cast of Kung Fu Panda are out in force to help guests usher in the Year of the Dog. Check out the Dragon Warrior Training Show, the Jade Palace Performance stage, and enjoy authentic cuisine throughout the park while mixing and mingling with your favorite characters. Date Festival

Riverside County Fair

www.datefest.org If you are looking for a fair experience without the big crowd and the blistering heat, the Date Festival is a great option and it comes with the added bonus of a date shake. Rides, live entertainment, and the requisite fair food are all part of the event.

Saturday, February 17



Saturday Art Camp

Makers Mess

Silverlake

www.makersmess.com Makers MessSilverlake Make sure to dress your kids in something they can get messy in and watch their creativity soar on Saturday mornings. Each weekend art adventure follows a particular artist or theme and allows for kids ages 4-12 to create their own masterpieces and applying the lesson they learn. Free Hula Party

Kapa Collective

Costa Mesa, CA

www.kapacollective.com In an effort to encourage visitors to the storefront, Kapa Collective is hosting a free Hula party this Saturday. The fun activity reiterates Hawaiian culture and history in a social setting.

Sunday, February 18



NBA All Star Game

Staples Center

Los Angeles

www.staplescenter.com

There are parties a plenty leading up to Sunday’s big game. Though tickets are sold out, there are plenty of secondary market tickets and considering the game will feature the NBA’s biggest stars, that hefty price tag will come with some obvious benefits. Staples CenterLos AngelesThere are parties a plenty leading up to Sunday’s big game. Though tickets are sold out, there are plenty of secondary market tickets and considering the game will feature the NBA’s biggest stars, that hefty price tag will come with some obvious benefits. Meet Some Animal Friends

Star ECO Station

Culver City

www.ecostation.org Functioning as both a museum and a wildlife refuge, the ECO Center serves a haven for exotic animals that have been recovered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Encouraging preservation and responsibility, the staff offers tours of the facility to allow visitors to get familiar with some very impressive animals.

Article by Ramon Gonzales