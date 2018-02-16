Filed Under:10 Freeway, Fiery Crash

RIALTO (CBSLA) — The 10 freeway is expected to be shut down for hours following a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles that killed five people Friday afternoon.

frew At Least 5 Killed Following Fiery Crash On 10 Freeway

The incident happened at Riverside Avenue in Rialto just before 1 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s log, a semi-truck crashed through the center divider wall of the freeway, flipped onto its side and caught fire.

The CHP’s log later stated that a total of eight vehicles are believed to be involved.

The log later indicated that drivers can expect the eastbound lanes of the freeway to be closed for up to eight hours, while the westbound lanes may be closed for approximately three hours.

This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

