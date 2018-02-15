CRENSHAW DISTRICT (CBSLA) — An entrepreneur and a rap star who grew up in the Crenshaw District are investing in their hometown, opening a co-working space and business incubator to help the next generation of business leaders.

Real-estate investor David Gross is the founder of Vector90. He says he’s been given many opportunities and this is his way to pay it forward in the neighborhood where he was born.

“I always think there would be a lot of people in my shoes had they had those breaks,” he said.

Gross partnered with rap star Nipsey Hussle, who also grew up in the area.

Desha Greene, an entrepreneur and single mom of twins, says she held business meetings at local coffee shops when launching her own dating app. Now, she has a sleek and spacious workspace where she can avoid distractions

“I grew up around here and there is absolutely no space like this,” she said. ‘Traffic coming in and out, or, you know, babies crying.”

Vector90 will offer also STEM classes for kids. Greene says her twin girls will be some of its first students.

“It’s home for me. I want to see the people in my community win,” she said.