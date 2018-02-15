LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Year after year, Kelli Brooks takes part in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

She sat down with KCAL9’s Amy Johnson to explain why.

“I made a promise that when I was well enough and healthy and strong enough, I would do everything in my power and that’s why I started doing the race,” says Brooks.

Ten years later she continues to make a huge impact in the fight against breast cancer.

“I was going to do everything in my power to raise awareness about breast cancer, to raise funds to find a cute,” Brooks said.

She and her team known as Kelli’sKrew at KPMG have been the top fundraisers for the past ten years.. raising around $300,000 for the race.

It’s a cause that hits close to home for the KPMG partner.

“It was 11 years ago this week that I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” says Brooks.

Her first team started with just a handful of family and friends but each year the team grows bigger and bigger and they raise more and more.

“The race is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for Susan G. Komen,” said Nichole Curtis, a Komen volunteer.

Kelli’s been the number #1 fundraiser as an individual and then as part of a team for the past decade.

“Which is something that’s not easy to do because there’s a lot of competitive people who are very passionate about this cause,” Eddie Hernandez, development manager for Susan. G. Komen.

While this fundraising journey began to celebrate her survival- now she fights for someone else.

“I did it initially as a sign of gratitude because I had made it through. And as support for all the other women going through it. I do it for both of those things still, but I also now do it also to support my mom.”

Kelli’s mom Lynda was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

“To think that my mom might lose a battle to this same exact disease, I don’t know a world without my mom.”

Kelli’s Krew at KPMG is just one of 175 teams already signed up for the Race for the Cure.. and there’s still time and space for more teams to sign up.

For more information about Susan G. Komen and the Race For the Cure, click here.