WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A 17-year-old was arrested after police said he fired a gun Wednesday afternoon in his Woodland Hills apartment and then fabricating a story about intruders.

The suspect is rapper Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, TMZ reports. However, he has not been officially named by Los Angeles police because he is a juvenile.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a burglary-in-progress at a third-floor apartment in the 21000 block of Erwin Street, police said.

Officers arrived to find the suspect alone in the apartment with a bullet hole in the door, according to police. The suspect told them that three black men had tried to break into the unit, and that one of the suspects had fired a single round through the door, into the apartment.

The teen was home alone and his mother was out of town, police said. It’s unclear who made the 911 call.

Officers became suspicious when they determined that the shot had actually been fired from inside the unit, and they believed that the teen was lying about the burglary attempt.

Detectives then served a search warrant on the apartment, during which they seized cannabis, LAPD reports. A .38 Glock handgun was also found in some bushes below the apartment. The gun was determined to have been fired by the teen in question.

He was then booked into the Sylmar Juvenile Hall on charges of illegal discharge of a firearm. His mother may face child endangerment charges as well, police said.