LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) Police chased a female DUI suspect Thursday night in a pursuit that stopped and started at least four times.
The chase started in North Hollywood area and went through Downtown LA, Silver Lake and Boyle Heights.
She weaved in and out of traffic, ran red lights, turned off her lights on the 10 and 101 Freeways and went the wrong way on several side streets.
While weaving on the freeway, she came perilously close to hitting other vehicles.
The chase lasted more than a half-hour.
The unidentified suspect hit a car in Boyle Heights.
After her vehicle appeared to be disabled, she stopped and pulled over. It was the first of several times she appeared to give up before motoring on again.
At one point, she turned her car toward two police vehicles, hitting/ramming one. At least 10 officers had guns drawn and persuaded the suspect to turn off her ignition and comply.
Police pulled her out of the vehicle and appeared to be hit with a stun gun before fully complying.