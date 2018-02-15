LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The man arrested in connection with the violent attack of an 85-year-old grandmother in Koreatown is expected to be released Thursday.
Richard Colomo, 41, was arrested on Tuesday after police released security camera photos taken near the scene of the Sunday afternoon attack.
Colomo was arrested on suspicion of felony battery for the seemingly unprovoked beating and was being held in lieu of $105,000 bail.
According to a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors have requested further investigation in the case.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, no charges will be immediately filed against Colomo, meaning that the suspect can only be held in custody for 48 hours.
(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)