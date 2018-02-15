SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – One driver was seriously hurt in a collision that sent two cars crashing into a San Bernardino church late Wednesday night.
The collision occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 8100 block of Tippecanoe Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.
Witnesses told CBS2 two drivers were speeding and lost control coming around a curve. They collided and then slammed into the wall of the Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, sending chunks of concrete flying and leaving a gaping hole in the wall.
The driver of a BMW was seriously hurt, witnesses told CBS2. His condition was unconfirmed Wednesday morning. The driver of the other car was no seriously hurt. A witness said the two drivers were cousins who were racing at the time, but that was not confirmed.
No one was inside the the church at the time of the crash.
Bishop James Holmes, the pastor of Trinity, told CBS2 he is unsure how the church is going to pay to repair the damage. He said the church was also struck by an out-of-control driver about six months ago.
It’s unclear if any of the two drivers will face charges.