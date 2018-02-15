It’s high time to start working on a game plan for a great weekend. Instead of combing the calendars, we figured it would be helpful to give you some notes.

Friday, February 16

Segerstrom Center for the ArtsCosta Mesa

Even if you don’t know the name, you know the songs. A pioneering artist in the niche genre of yacht rock, Christopher Cross will perform his essentials like “Ride Like the Wind,” “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra.

Fashion, Fantasy, and the Future: the work of Costume Artist Phillip Boutte

LCAD Gallery

Laguna Beach

As a costume concept artist and production designer, Phillip Boutte Jr. has the kind of credentials that make an entire exhibition on his work long overdue. The costume concept artist for films like Justice League, Captain America, Ghost In the Shell, and the highly anticipated Black Panther film, Boutte is obviously in demand. This exhibit features his illustrations and offers insight to his brilliant vision.

Tet Festival

OC Fair & Events Center

Costa Mesa, CA

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with live entertainment, rich cultural displays, carnival rides and of course, fireworks. This is the 37th annual UVSA Tet celebration in Orange County. There will some 150 vendors on hand and thousands of visitors looking to start the New Year with a dose of fun.