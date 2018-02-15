See Christopher Cross
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Costa Mesa
www.scftr.org
Even if you don’t know the name, you know the songs. A pioneering artist in the niche genre of yacht rock, Christopher Cross will perform his essentials like “Ride Like the Wind,” “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra.
Fashion, Fantasy, and the Future: the work of Costume Artist Phillip Boutte
LCAD Gallery
Laguna Beach
www.lcad.edu
As a costume concept artist and production designer, Phillip Boutte Jr. has the kind of credentials that make an entire exhibition on his work long overdue. The costume concept artist for films like Justice League, Captain America, Ghost In the Shell, and the highly anticipated Black Panther film, Boutte is obviously in demand. This exhibit features his illustrations and offers insight to his brilliant vision.
Tet Festival
OC Fair & Events Center
Costa Mesa, CA
www.ocfair.com
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with live entertainment, rich cultural displays, carnival rides and of course, fireworks. This is the 37th annual UVSA Tet celebration in Orange County. There will some 150 vendors on hand and thousands of visitors looking to start the New Year with a dose of fun.
Group Surfing Session
Banzai Surf School
Huntington Beach
www.banzaisurfschool.com
Banzai Surf School hosts a daily morning group surf instruction at 11:00am everyday. Your fee gets you 15 minutes of on the sand instruction and about 75 minutes in the water with knowledgeable instructors coaching you all the way. Wet suit and board are included.
Pacific Coast Sportfishing Tackle/Boat/Travel Show
OC Fair & Events Center
Costa Mesa
www.ocfair.com
A playground for fisherman, there will be seminars, loads of tackle, and plenty of boats to feast your eyes on. The kicker though, there is a free trout pond for the kids to actually fish on site.
Sip Sensational Beer
Bruery Terreux
Placentia
www.brueryterreux.com
While The Bruery is regularly ranked among the best craft breweries in the country, the Bruery Terreux functions as a production facility that combines creative freedom and innovation to make some stellar, small batch beers. If you are looking to challenge your palette, look no further.
Yoga In The Elements
Orange County Great Park, Irvine
www.cityofirvine.com
Enjoy an invigorating Sunday morning with a yoga session under the palm trees of the Great Park. Led by the instructors at 7 Elements Yoga, guests of all skill levels are invited to join the weekly classes.
See The Harlem Globetrotters
Honda Center
Anaheim
www.hondacenter.com
There really is no show on the Earth like watching the Globetrotters take the court. Battling the Generals on the hardwood, be amazed as these athletes works wonders with a basketball.
Shop The Outlets at Orange
Orange
www.simon.com
Restaurants, a movie theatre, and a collection of retailers make The Outlets at Orange a great place to wander for a few hours. Spend some time at the skatepark inside the Vans Store or noodle on some strings at Guitar Center all before wrapping up with a bite to eat at Café Tu Tu Tango.