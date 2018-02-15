College Baseball – UCLA Vs. University of Portland
Jackie Robinson Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
www.uclabruins.com
While spring training is still a bit away, the college baseball season is underway. Fans can watch as their West L.A. squad takes on the University of Portland. With tickets in the neighborhood of $10, this is a great way to satisfy the baseball itch.
Chocolate and Art Show
The Vortex
Downtown Los Angeles
www.chocolateandartshow.com
From 7pm to 2am for $10-15, visit Los Angeles famous underground art show, the Chocolate & Art Show Los Angeles. The event will feature a free chocolate fondue, live body painting, live music, and plenty of vendors for food and beverages!
Jack Daniel’s Lynchburg General Store Pop Up Shop
Los Angeles, CA
www.jackdaniels.com
Synonymous with whiskey, Jack Daniel’s has created a pop-up experienced that includes live music, an assortment of branded goods ranging from house wares to fashion, an on-site barber shop and whiskey tasting, naturally. This weekend the pop-up shop hits Los Angeles, for a weekend of Lynchburg, Tennessee.
Free Admission: Long Beach Museum of Art
Long Beach
www.lbma.org
Situated along the coast atop the scenic Bluffs of Long Beach, the city’s museum of art boasts a collection of over 3,200 works of all media types. Primarily European and American works, there are always special exhibitions happening along with the permanent collection. Get free admission to the Museum today also!
Golden Dragon Parade & Chinese New Year Festival
Chinatown
Los Angeles
www.lagoldendragonparade.com
Marking its 119th year, the Lunar New Year event transforms Chinatown into one big block party. Complete with entertainment, unique food offerings, artisans, vendors, and the Golden Dragon Parade, this event is ideal for all ages.
Long Beach Comic Expo
Long Beach
www.longbeachcomicexpo.com
Thousands of cosplay and comic enthusiasts will convene at the Long Beach Convention Center for a two-day congregation complete with vendors, panel discussions, and special guests.
See Queens of the Stone Age
The Forum
Inglewood
www.queensofthestoneage.com
Josh Homme and his caravan of cohorts pull into Inglewood for a proper rock show this Saturday night. Touring in support of their 2017 release, Villains, the band operates as brilliant rebuttal for those that argue that rock is dead.
Glow In the Late Night
Glowzone
Woodland Hills
www.glowzonefca.com
Operating until midnight on weekends, Glowzone in Woodland Hills offers adult fun in the form of glow in the dark mini golf, rock wall obstacles, laser tag, and even bumper cars. Passes are available for purchase that included unlimited access to the attractions making for an entertaining few hours.
NBA All Star Game
Staples Center
Los Angeles
www.staplescenter.com
There are parties a plenty leading up to Sunday’s big game. Though tickets are sold out, there are plenty of secondary market tickets and considering the game will feature the NBA’s biggest stars, that hefty price tag will come with some obvious benefits.
Boozy Bake Off
Angel City Brewery
Los Angeles
www.AngelCityBrewery.com
Combining the love of baked goods with the love of beer, Angel City Brewing will host a competition that allows competitors to showcase their ability to marry the two. The result will be a stash of cookies, cupcakes, and other tasty treats all accented with a bit of booze. All proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
BScotsFestival and International Highland Games
Queen Mary
Long Beach
www.queenmary.com
Celebrating 25 years of showcasing Scottish culture in the Southland, the ScotsFestival will take over the Queen Mary for a two- day event showcasing all things Scotland. From a pop-up pub experience to the Highland Games that include the famed caber toss, piping at a competitive level, there will be plenty for everyone to enjoy.