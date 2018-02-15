Food, fashion, art, sports and culture, the options are plenty of fun things to get into this weekend. Here is a snapshot of the cooler happenings in the L.A. area.

Friday, February 16

Jackie Robinson StadiumLos Angeles, CA

While spring training is still a bit away, the college baseball season is underway. Fans can watch as their West L.A. squad takes on the University of Portland. With tickets in the neighborhood of $10, this is a great way to satisfy the baseball itch.

Chocolate and Art Show

The Vortex

Downtown Los Angeles

From 7pm to 2am for $10-15, visit Los Angeles famous underground art show, the Chocolate & Art Show Los Angeles. The event will feature a free chocolate fondue, live body painting, live music, and plenty of vendors for food and beverages!

Jack Daniel’s Lynchburg General Store Pop Up Shop

Los Angeles, CA

Synonymous with whiskey, Jack Daniel’s has created a pop-up experienced that includes live music, an assortment of branded goods ranging from house wares to fashion, an on-site barber shop and whiskey tasting, naturally. This weekend the pop-up shop hits Los Angeles, for a weekend of Lynchburg, Tennessee.

Free Admission: Long Beach Museum of Art

Long Beach

Situated along the coast atop the scenic Bluffs of Long Beach, the city’s museum of art boasts a collection of over 3,200 works of all media types. Primarily European and American works, there are always special exhibitions happening along with the permanent collection. Get free admission to the Museum today also!