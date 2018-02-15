Art is a word that has many meanings. For most art is a painting, a photograph, a sculpture, or a drawing. But what inspires a human being to transform an empty canvas, a roll of film, a block of clay, or a blank piece of paper into art? These incredible art exhibits in Orange County answer that!

Orange County Center for Contemporary Art117 N. Sycamore St.Santa Ana, CA 92701(714) 667-1517

Through March 10, “Music for your Eyes” is an exhibition jurored by Peter Frank who is a well-known Los Angeles critic and curator. He is currently Associate Editor of Fabrik magazine and in the past 45 years, he has written for many publications and organized exhibitions around the world. This exhibition explores how music inspires art. Peter poses four questions: “How do you give form to your response to music?”, “What does music look like to you?”, “How do you balance your observations with your feelings in response to organized sound?”, and “Is your work designed to accompany the music, reflect it, or embody it?”