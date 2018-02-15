Orange County Center for Contemporary Art
117 N. Sycamore St.
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 667-1517
www.occca.org
Through March 10, “Music for your Eyes” is an exhibition jurored by Peter Frank who is a well-known Los Angeles critic and curator. He is currently Associate Editor of Fabrik magazine and in the past 45 years, he has written for many publications and organized exhibitions around the world. This exhibition explores how music inspires art. Peter poses four questions: “How do you give form to your response to music?”, “What does music look like to you?”, “How do you balance your observations with your feelings in response to organized sound?”, and “Is your work designed to accompany the music, reflect it, or embody it?”
Grand Central Art Center
125 N. Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 567-7233
grandcentralartcenter.com
Grand Central Art Center has a few exhibitions happening. Now through April 15, “Mwasah” by Yasmine Kasem is a series of works kindled by the recent loss of a close friend. Mwasah loosely translates to “comforting someone in a period of mourning”. “Regionalia” by Cog•nate Collective (Amy Sanchez and Misael Diaz) will be on exhibit now through May 15. “Exchange” is the collaborative artist team of Bradley McCallum and Jacqueline Terry and will also be on exhibit through May 15.
City of Brea Art Gallery
1 Civic Center Circle
Brea, CA 92821
(714) 990-7730
www.breagallery.com
Now through March 25, “Masters of Fine Arts Biennial” is a contemporary exhibition featuring a selection of MFA local university student artwork. The diverse collection will include painting, installation, photography, drawing, and sculpture illustrating the range of student talent. This year’s show will include students from California State Universities Fullerton, Long Beach, and Northridge, Claremont Graduate University, and Otis College of Art and Design.
Laguna Art Museum
307 Cliff Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 494-8971
www.lagunaartmuseum.org
Now through May 28, Orange County’s foremost living artist, Tony DeLap presents “Tony DeLap: A Retrospective” at the Laguna Art Museum. Tony is leader of Southern California minimalism, “finish/fetish”, and pushes the edge of where painting and sculpture intersect. The exhibition will encompass eight paintings, sculptures, drawings, and catalogue of his career from his first exhibition at the Oakland Museum of California in 1960 to present.
Muzeo
241 S. Anaheim Blvd.
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 956-8936
www.muzeo.org
“Perspectives of Enlightenment” Photography Exhibit featuring Miju Sanjin Club is on display now through April 1. Their journey captures moments that make up the meaning of life. A single moment is transformed into a touchable memory that enlightens the soul. Discovering the world through a viewfinder and appreciating everything around us.