LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Neighbors of a popular skateboard and clothing shop near The Grove are fed up with the long lines of fans who crowd the sidewalk every time the company releases a new “drop” — one of their past hits is a very expensive brick.

However, lines will not be allowed for the Supreme store’s February 15 release, and everyone seems happy with the new system.

The store on Fairfax Avenue near Melrose is putting eager customers on a list and will text them a time when they can enter the store to buy the trendy wares.

“It kind of saves that whole, like, people shortcutting and… that whole chaos right there. I mean, it’s organized in a way,” customer Ruben Verduzzo told CBS2 News. He came to L.A. all the way from Phoenix for the release.

An empty sidewalk was an unusual sight at the store a day ahead of the release. Normally, people line up overnight — sometimes for days — for the chance to get their hands on Supreme merch.

So what’s the big deal?

“The clothing, it’s very unique,” customer Kevin Lopez said. “It just gives it a whole new style to it.”

Another reason: the profit.

Verduzzo said he can make hundreds of dollars reselling a single Supreme item.

“I can make all my money that I spent on that drop on two items, and I still have four other items to sell,” said Verduzzo. “Better than a 9-to-5, if I would say so myself,” he added.