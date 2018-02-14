NEW YORK (AP) — The porn star who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006 says she feels free to discuss her past with the man who would become president now that Trump’s personal attorney has acknowledged paying her $130,000 just before Election Day.
The manager for Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, tells The Associated Press that Clifford believes that Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has invalidated a nondisclosure agreement.
Clifford cites two news stories that were published Tuesday. In one, Cohen tells The New York Times he made the six-figure payment with his personal funds. In the other, the Daily Beast reports that Cohen is shopping a book proposal that touches on Clifford’s story.
Cohen has denied there was ever an affair.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)