SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana business owner said she is lucky to be alive after one of her clients attempted to rob her in a violent attack that was caught on tape.

Yuneng Wong told CBS2 News a man who had booked two sessions at her Santa Ana massage therapy business earlier in the day returned Monday night to rob her.

In the process, the suspect, whose face can clearly be seen in the shop’s security footage, pistol-whipped and choked Wong during a violent struggle.

Wong said the suspect pointed a gun at her and said, “I’m gonna rob you,” after she failed to keep him out of the store.

Wong can be seen almost making it out the back door before the suspect stops her. He can then be seen pushing her up against a refrigerator and choking her.

“The moment when he was choking my neck, I go, like, ‘I want to survive,'” said Wong.

Wong, who had visible bruises on her arm and face, said that with no one to hear her screams, she began to pray.

“I was so scared, but suddenly — I don’t know, maybe God, he heard my voice — he loosened his hands… he let me go,” said Wong. “I’m very lucky.”

The suspect took the money Wong attempted to give him initially.

Police are convinced this was not the suspect’s first attack.

“We want to get him identified before he actually kills somebody,” said Col. Anthony Bertagna with the Santa Ana Police Dept.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspect’s capture is asked to contact Santa Ana PD at (714) 245-8665.