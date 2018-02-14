LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday approved a payout of $1.5 million to the mother of the man shot by an LAPD officer during an altercation near Lake Balboa in 2014.
The council agreed to pay Maria Delores Ramirez the amount after a jury last April awarded her $2 million in the case of her son Luis Alberto Ramirez’s shooting death. The city’s appeal of the jury award led to the $1.5 million settlement, City News Service reported.
Luis Ramirez, 38, was shot during the early morning hours of July 25, 2014, after LAPD received a report of a disturbance near the 6700 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue in Encino.
According to police, Ramirez was armed with two sticks and threw rocks at them when they encountered him. LAPD Officer Joshua Towe fatally shot Ramirez when he allegedly lunged at the officers.
The LAPD and the police commission said the shooting was within department policy.
