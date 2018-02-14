LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Federal immigration officials said they arrested dozens of immigrants in the United States without documentation in raids Thursday, adding that anyone in violation of immigration law has the potential of being detained.
The immigration sweeps began Sunday as part of a crackdown targeting “uncooperative jurisdictions,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.
The agency said it was not conducting raids “indiscriminately,” but added what seemed to be a warning to all people in the country without legal status.
“ICE no longer exempts classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States,” ICE spokesperson Jennifer D. Elzea said.
The L.A. Raids Rapid Response Network claimed Wednesday that “ICE continues to function as a rogue organization, motivated by hate and retaliation… Not only has ICE thrown discretion out the window but it has also been engaging in unconstitutional tactics by lying, intimidating and threatening community members while carrying out the arrests,” according to City News Service.
Los Angeles is considered a “sanctuary city” and is not officially assisting ICE in enforcing federal immigration law. ICE said, “Sanctuary cities are not immune from federal law.”
The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday immigration agents had also raided 77 businesses in Northern California.