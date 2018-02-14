LIVE: Reported Active Shooter At Florida School | Students Led To Safety As SWAT Team Arrives
Filed Under:Home Depot, Seasonal Jobs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Home Depot announced plans Wednesday to hire 2,000 associates in Los Angeles in an effort to meet peak demand during the company’s busiest selling season.

The company is looking to hire both permanent part-time and seasonal positions within a number of different areas, from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment.

In preparation for the spring season, the company hopes to hire a total 80,000 associates nationwide.

The Home Depot is accepting applications now. For more information on how to apply, click here.

