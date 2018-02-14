LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects who shot and killed a Cal State Long Beach senior last September in Compton.
Estephan Hernandez, a 21-year-old senior who was due to graduate this year, was shot to death on the night of Sept. 28.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Hernandez was sitting in a parked car with a female friend in the 1100 block of East 148th Street when an unknown number of suspects drove up and opened fire on him.
Hernandez died at the scene, and the woman with him was wounded, but survived. The suspects fled west on 148th Street, the sheriff’s department said.
There was no word on a motive in the killing.
Estephan, an honor roll student, was looking to pursue a career as a social worker, officials said.
A $10,000 reward was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for information leading to an arrest. A news conference was scheduled Wednesday morning featuring sheriff’s investigators, Hernandez’s family and the president of CSU Long Beach, Jane Close Conoley.