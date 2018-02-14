PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — Pro golfer Bill Haas has been released from the hospital following a fatal crash in the Pacific Palisades that also struck actor Luke Wilson’s car.
The deadly crash involving a Ferrari, a BMW and Wilson’s Toyota happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Chautauqua Boulevard near Sunset Boulevard, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari, which police say was speeding as it approached Chautauqua. It veered into oncoming traffic and hit the BMW, which flipped on its side. The Ferrari then clipped Wilson’s Toyota, which was going northbound, before slamming into a concrete light pole.
The driver, 71-year-old Mark Gibello, was killed in the crash. Haas was apparently staying with Gibello’s family for the Genesis Open.
A 50-year-old woman in the BMW was also injured, but police say Wilson was not hurt.
Haas’ manager Allen Hobbs says the golfer was treated at UCLA Medical Center and released, but the six-time PGA Tour winner was shaken up and has withdrawn from this week’s Genesis Open, which was set to open Thursday at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades.
Haas will return home to North Carolina.